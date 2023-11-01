PlayStation Plus Essential Games for November 2023 Revealed

PlayStation has revealed the three free PlayStation Plus Essential tier monthly games for November 2023.

The company took to the PlayStation Blog to reveal this month’s three free PlayStation Plus Essential games, which cover a couple of different genres and include two major franchises.

The games are as follows:

Mafia II: Definitive Edition (PS4)

Dragon Ball: The Breakers (PS4)

Aliens: Fireteam Elite (PS4, PS5)

All three games will become downloadable for PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers on Tuesday, November 7 and will be available until Monday, December 4. The blog post also gives a bit of extra info about the recently announced Sony Pictures Core benefit for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Here are some further details on the three games:

Mafia II: Definitive Edition originally released on May 19, 2020 and served as a remastered version of the 2010 sequel. This remaster includes all of the story expansions and style packs that the original title received. The prior game, Mafia, was remade in 2020 as Mafia: Definitive Edition.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers first released last year on October 14, 2022. The asymmetrical multiplayer game lets players assume the role of either a terrifying Dragon Ball villain Raider or a weaker Survivor who’s trying to escape destruction via a time machine. The game recently entered its fourth season, which includes the fearsome Broly as a Raider.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite first released on August 24, 2021. The third-person shooter was developed and published by Cold Iron Studios and serves as a standalone sequel to the original Alien trilogy of films.