Sony Pictures Core App Revealed, Available On PS4 & PS5

Sony announced on Thursday that it was rebranding the Bravia Core app across a wide range of its devices and introducing Sony Pictures Core on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles today.

The Sony Pictures Core app marks the first time the movie streaming service has been on a PlayStation console and allows fans to buy or rent up to 2,000 movies from its service. Previously, the service — called the Bravia Core app at the time — was strictly available on Sony TV’s.

“At launch, this will include blockbuster hits such as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Uncharted, The Equalizer, No Hard Feelings, Bullet Train, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife, among others,” said Sony in a brief PlayStation Blog post on the matter.

PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members get benefits

PlayStation Plus Premium and Deluxe members will get access to a curated catalog of up to 100 movies through the app to stream on demand for free. The catalog will be ad-free and updated periodically, and includes titles like Looper, Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV, Elysium, and Resident Evil Damnation. Sony says PlayStation Plus members will receive more benefits in the future as well.

For those who might be wondering why to choose Sony’s service over something like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, the service includes a function called “Pure Stream,” which it claims can stream HDR movies at up to 80Mbps, which is similar to 4K or UHD Blu-ray quality. This is a much higher quality than most other platforms can provide for every film, and should give those watching a better image.

Sony also says that fans will be able to purchase “select Sony Pictures films during an exclusive, early access window” before they arrive anywhere else, but no further information was made available on that just yet.