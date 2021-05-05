The new May 2021 PlayStation Plus free games are available to redeem now. This is a selection of three titles being added if you own a PS5 (two for PS4 owners). PS5 players can pick up the next-gen version of Wreckfest, launching this month free for Plus subscribers. PS4 owners get the opportunity to check out Battlefield V ahead of the next game’s expected reveal this month, as well as surviving being lost at sea in Stranded Deep. These games replace the three free April 2021 titles that just left PS Plus.

Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last is a destruction derby racing game that released on PS4 back in 2019. It was previously announced to be receiving a $10 PS5 upgrade at the start of June 2021, but has now launched first on the next-gen console for PlayStation Plus subscribers in May. Our review of the original PS4 version may not have been too hot on the racing aspect of it, but we sure did love the destruction. The PS5 upgrade promises enhanced visuals, haptic feedback and quicker loading times, as well as dynamic dirt and even bigger multiplayer matches.

For PS4 owners (and PS5 players, via backwards compatibility), you’ll get the opportunity to play Battlefield V and Stranded Deep. Battlefield V is the most recent entry in the Battlefield series and is undoubtedly going free to drum up some attention around the impending announcement of the next Battlefield title. There are a lot of rumors that this heavyweight franchise is expanding in a big way this year, and what better way to herald its arrival than letting players experience what came before it for free? Our review for the 2018 Battlefield V loved the multiple campaign aspect of it that focused on different parts and stories of the war.

And finally, Stranded Deep is a first-person open-world adventure survival game. Players are stranded in the Pacific Ocean and must explore islands and underwater to gather supplies and craft things to stay alive. Oh, and watch out for the fauna that seems to conspire to kill you. While perhaps not the headliner of the May 2021 games, Stranded Deep offers a unique experience to round out the three new Plus games for the month.

The May 2021 free PlayStation Plus games will be available to redeem until June 1st, 2021. Players don’t have to download the titles immediately. You can redeem the free games while they are free this month and then download and play them at any time as long as you are an active PlayStation Plus subscriber. Even if you don’t have a PS5 console, you can redeem the PS5 games on the web-based PlayStation Store right now to have a library of PS5 games once you pick one up.

The Juen 2021 free PlayStation Plus games are expected to be announced May 26th, the Wednesday before the new games go live.