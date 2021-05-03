Tomorrow, May 4th, brings a whole new slate of PlayStation Plus free titles, which means today is the last day to redeem the April 2021 PlayStation Plus free games. Oddworld: Soulstorm on PS5, Days Gone, and Zombie Army 4: Dead War will be leaving the service to make room for the new May games. All together, three games are dropping, while three more will be added to the service.

Oddworld: Soulstorm launched via Plus for PS5 players only. Days Gone will be leaving the Plus service for PS4 players, but is still available to redeem as part of the permanent PS Plus Collection exclusively for PS5 owners. And Zombie Army 4: Dead War will also be leaving, so make sure to redeem it while you can.

Remember that you don’t have to download the games in order to redeem the free titles for the month. You also don’t need to own a PS5 to add them all to your library. If you’re still looking for the hard to find next-gen console, make sure to add them to your library anyway via the browser-based PlayStation Store in order to have a pre-built collection of next-gen games ready to play. As long as you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription, you’ll have access to your full library of free games for both PS4 and PS5 whenever you do pick up Sony’s next-gen platform.

The May 2021 PlayStation Plus free titles bring a brand new PS5 version of a PS4 game launching free with the service, with three new additions. Subscribers can look forward to Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last PS5 version launching via PS Plus tomorrow. The PS4 version is not included in the Plus promotion. You’ll also be able to pick up Battlefield V ahead of an expected Battlefield reveal this month, and Stranded Deep, a survival game set in a series of islands in the middle of the ocean. But before the new May 2021 games join, make sure you have April 2021 PS Plus games locked down.