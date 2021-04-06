The new April 2021 PlayStation Plus free games are available to redeem now. While there may be fewer games available this month, it’s got some pretty major releases for players to enjoy. PS5 players can pick up Oddworld: Soulstorm, launching this month free for Plus subscribers. PS4 owners get the opportunity to check out Days Gone and Zombie Army 4: Dead War. These games replace the five free March 2021 titles that just left PS Plus.

Oddworld: Soulstorm is the latest game in the Oddworld franchise, launching free for PS5 Plus subscribers. Sorry PS4 players, the last-gen version of Oddworld: Soulstorm isn’t available for free. You’ll need to have Sony’s next-gen console to play this one free. Bend Studio’s Days Gone joins the regular PS Plus free games for PS4 owners. PS5 PS Plus subscribers already have permanent access to Days Gone free via the PS Plus Collection, and this addition brings it to PS4 owners who may not have had a chance to play it yet. Finally, Zombie Army 4: Dead War rounds out the April 2021 PS Plus free games, letting players take out Nazi zombies in spectacularly gory fashion. It’s available on PS4, but playable on PS5 via backwards compatibility.

The March 2021 free PlayStation Plus games will be available to redeem until May 4th, 2021. Players don’t have to download the titles immediately. You can redeem the free games while they are free this month and then download and play them at any time as long as you are an active PlayStation Plus subscriber. Even if you don’t have a PS5 console, you can redeem the PS5 games on the web-based PlayStation Store right now to have a library of PS5 games once you pick one up.

The May 2021 free PlayStation Plus games are expected to be announced April 28th, the Wednesday before the new games go live.