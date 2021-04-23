Following numerous leaks and rumors, Electronic Arts has finally broken its silence about the upcoming Battlefield game, due out this holiday. While its press release lacked in-depth information, EA did promise a reveal “soon.”

The publisher revealed that its “biggest team ever” is working on Battlefield 2021 (also tentatively known as Battlefield 6). The team comprises of DICE LA and Criterion developers, who are working on a “shared vision for the game, while the team in Gothenburg is taking technology in the game to the next level.” The “jaw-dropping” experience is currently being playtested.

“It has everything we love about Battlefield – and takes all of it to the next level,” wrote DICE’s Oskar Gabrielson. “Epic scale. All-out military warfare. Crazy, unexpected moments. Game-changing destruction. Massive battles, packed with more players and mayhem than ever before. All brought to life with the power of next-gen consoles and PCs.”

The mention of only next-gen consoles and PC is interesting because recent rumors suggest that this year’s Battlefield will be skipping last-gen consoles.

In addition to the above, EA has announced a standalone mobile Battlefield game. In development at Industrial Toys for a number of years, the mobile title will be released in 2022.

“It’s being built from the ground up by iToys to make Battlefield-on-the-go a reality and you can expect a fully-fledged, skill-based experience,” EA added. “This mobile game is now entering a testing period ahead of launching next year, so expect more details to come.”

[Source: EA]