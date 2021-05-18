PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – May 18, 2021

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

*Links are for the listed region*

North American Update

May’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PlayStation Play at Home Free Games

PS4 & PS4 Games

Arcade Archives GUZZLER $7.99

Beach Buggy Racing 2: Hot Wheels Edition $26.99

Chess Knights: Shinobi $3.99

Death Crown $12.99

Exodemon PS4 & PS5 $12.99

Incredible Mandy $14.99

Karma. Incarnation 1 $11.99

M.A.C.E. Tower Defense $1.99

Mahjong Adventure DX $7.99

Mass Effect Legendary Edition $59.99

Our Church and Halloween RPG – Story Four $0.99

Outward: The Adventurer Bundle $64.99

Quantum Replica $9.99

Rabisco+ PS4 & PS5 $4.99

Retro Machina $19.99

Rift Racoon PS4 & PS5 $4.99

Rising Hell $9.99

Rogue Company Play At Home Pack Free

Rogue Company Play At Home Pack PS5 Free

Rust Console Edition – Deluxe $59.99

Rust Console Edition – Ultimate $79.99

SnowRunner $39.99

SnowRunner – Premium Edition $59.99

Solaris Offworld Combat $24.99

Subnautica PS4 & PS5 $29.99

Subnautica: Below Zero PS4 & PS5 $29.99

Taxi Driver – The Simulation $14.99

void tRrLM();++ //Void Terrarium++ PS5 $39.99

