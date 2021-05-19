A new Biomutant Explanation Trailer from developer Experiment 101 features new information on the upcoming game’s mechanics and various tribes. The video was posted via the official Biomutant Twitter account and links to the full YouTube video. Biomutant will release for the PlayStation 4 next week on May 25, 2021, and will cost $59.99.

The six-minute-long trailer is narrated by Art & Creative Director Stefan Ljungqvist and discusses the game’s mutation mechanics, combat, Aura system, and tribal relationships. He describes the game as an “open-world, post-apocalyptic kung fu fable” that is similar in structure to Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Ljungqvist notes, however, that games such as the Batman: Arkham series, Ratchet and Clank, and Devil May Cry also influenced development.

Meanwhile, character customization seems to have gone through a massive overhaul compared to the previous 2018 showcase. The item modification system reveals that each component added to a piece of equipment will affect that item’s stats. Weapons, for example, have various stats that can change depending on if you add a Top Part, Muzzle, or Magazine. This can then affect things such as the weapon’s total damage output and environmental effects. Ljungqvist goes on to say that, unlike Breath of the Wild, weapons will not have a durability system.

One of the more prominent aspects of Biomutant shown during its 2018 showcase was the character creation system in which stats impacted the visual attributes of your character. In the most recent video, we can see that the game has kept the visual attribute system. Selecting a high intelligence stat, for example, will give the player character a large head.

In the new video, Ljungqvist also explains the Tribe and “Aura System” in depth. There will be six tribes in total, with three “Light Aura” and “Dark Aura” tribes each. The player will have to choose a tribe to align themselves with at the start of the game. However, they can also change allegiance at any point afterward. “Light Aura” tribes have the ultimate goal of uniting all tribes and save the world, whereas “Dark Aura” tribes believe that the world requires cleansing and rebirth. The state of the massive “Tree of Life” located at the center of the 8x8km map reflects the choices made in the game.

Finally, combat will feature two unique abilities: Biomutations and Psymutations. Biomutations are physical abilities such as spawning mushrooms that characters can use both in combat and in exploration. Psymutations, on the other hand, are psychic “X-Men Style” abilities that can allow players to levitate, among others. Players can also use these abilities simultaneously, such as levitating while shooting or using Biomutations.

Ljungqvist ends the explanation trailer with the hope that users will enjoy exploring the world Experiment 101 has built for Biomutant. He states, “the hope we have as a group, as a team is that [exploration] is going to be the unifying factor … that it’s notable that the game has a soul, or that it’s a little bit unique.”

You can check out the full Biomutant explanation trailer below:

Biomutant will release for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on May 25, 2021, and will cost $59.99.