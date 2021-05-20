Neowiz and Round 8 Studios have released an announcement trailer for its new Souls-like game, titled Lies of P. The game is planned to release for the PlayStation 5, as well as PC, Google Stadia, and Xbox Series X in 2023. It will center around a dark re-telling of the classic Pinocchio, set in a fictional world during the Belle Epoque era.

The Lies of P announcement trailer is three minutes long and beautifully rendered. It follows a figure who looks to be Geppetto, who can be seen dragging a large box across a desolate, snow-covered European city of Krat. Mechanical body parts can be seen scattered about, as the bearded puppeteer makes his way to what looks to be a gothic church. From screenshots posted on the game’s Steam page, these mechanical beings seem to be one of the enemies that players will encounter as Pinocchio.

A dead body in a top hat also sits in front of the church, and a black goo-covered rat crawls out of the body’s mouth. Inside the church, we also see two damaged mechanical creatures that are leaking a similar black goo. A few seconds earlier, we also see large feather-covered pods that dripping with the strange liquid. According to the steam page, the city of Krat has been lost to humanity and is now a “living hell filled with unspeakable horrors.”

Lies of P will also reportedly feature a “deep combat system.” Some of the mechanics mentioned are a weapon-making system, teased towards the very end of the trailer. Players will be able to customize their weapons and combine weapons, and the developers have urged players to research and test accordingly.

Customization isn’t limited to weapons, though: as a bionic boy, Pinocchio will also be capable of changing parts of his body to gain new skills. In the trailer, we see that Geppetto has equipped Pinocchio with a mechanical arm. The mechanical arm seems to be made using the same technology as the horrible creatures in the church. It’s likely that this special skill system may be tied to defeating enemies and gathering parts, as Geppetto does in the trailer.

You can check out the official announcement trailer below:

Lies of P is currently being developed by South Korea-based Round 8 Studios, who also worked on the MMO Bless Unleashed. It will be published by Neowiz, which also published DJMAX RESPECT back in 2018. Lies of P currently has no set release date but is planned to release sometime in 2023 for the PlayStation 5, PC, Google Stadia, and Xbox Series X.