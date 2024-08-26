Lies of P Sequel Might Feature an Open World

Geppeto’s puppet might be headed to bigger places. According to a job listing, the Lies of P sequel may transition to an open world.

Will Lies of P sequel be open world?

A recent job posting for a Field Level Designer from game developer and publisher Neowiz suggests the Lies of P sequel will have an open world. In the Preferred Qualifications section, they are asking for someone with “extensive experience playing open-world games,” and “experience creating seamless worlds.”

As seen by Tech4Gamers, a Key Points section now absent from the post also mentioned “open-world experience” as a preference. There is also a Content Planner job posting with Neowiz that asks for someone with “experience developing multiplayer elements.”

The job posting also notes the Lies of P sequel will use Unreal Engine 5. The original used Unreal Engine 4.

It should be noted that these posts don’t necessarily mean these features are a lock for the Lies of P sequel. The trajectory of a game’s development can change over time. However, these postings do point to Neowiz and Round8 looking into utilizing an open world.

Lies of P is a soulslike by South Korean developers Neowiz and Round8 Studios. It is loosely based on Carlo Collodi’s The Adventure of Pinocchio. The story has players take the role of Geppeto’s puppet to traverse the plagued city of Krat. It looks to take inspiration from FromSoftware’s Bloodborne both in visuals and gameplay.

Recently, South Korean developers have reported a surge of interest in single-player games moving away from free to play and mobile games.

There isn’t much information on the upcoming Lies of P sequel. However, if you finished the game, you may have a good idea what Neowiz and Round8 Studios have in store.

Lies of P is available now on PS4 and PS5.

(Source: Tech4Gamers)