Lince Works has announced the release date for Aragami 2, which falls on September 17, 2021. It also revealed a new gameplay trailer, which showed off the stealth sequel’s combat and new third-person co-op mode. The new game mode is a departure from the previous game’s two-player co-op, and also includes a multitude of customization options to give each player a unique look.

Developed by Spain-based studio Lince Works, Aragami released back in 2016 for the PlayStation 4. Centered around stealth combat, players would control an assassin spirit with supernatural abilities. The game featured teleportation and fast-paced combat with a strong focus on taking down enemies from the shadows. Aragami was received positively, which is even more impressive considering the studio went through a failed Kickstarter campaign.

Aragami 2 further improves on the previous game’s mechanics, and features a combat system that “encourages stealth over brute force”. The game discourages blocking, instead favoring parries, combos, and dodging to instill a sense that the player is controlling a truly supernatural fighter.

Co-op in Aragami 2 will also be a three-player mode; a departure from Aragami‘s two-player co-op. The decision was made “to create a sensation of a clan and not to center on a lonely ninja”. Lince Works initially considered a four-person mode but found that there was “a lot of trouble when balancing and, in [their] opinion, the stealth component was easily lost.” Additionally, there will be a wide range of customization and cosmetic options which will allow players to distinguish themselves from their squadmates.

Three-player co-op also features a robust ability tree that allows each person to customize their character to their playstyle. However, if you’re playing solo, you can only unlock half of the ability tree. This decision was made to incentivize players to find others that will “complement your playstyle.” The gameplay trailer showcases this by featuring each player taking on a different enemy in a different takedown style.

You can check out the full Aragami 2 gameplay trailer below:

The Aragami 2 release date is set for September 17, 2021. The game will release for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]