Studio Wildcard has launched ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition which bundles ARK: Survival Evolved and all of its past expansion packs into a single definitive collection. This will include all past expansion packs, as well as the upcoming ARK: Genesis Part 2, via the Genesis Season Pass. The collection is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and will cost $59.99 for a limited time only.

ARK: Survival Evolved is a sci-fi survival game featuring dinosaurs and high-tech weapons and equipment, originally released for Steam Early Access in 2015. It eventually launched officially for PlayStation 4 in 2017 with PlayStation VR support, with subsequent expansions released in the years after. While initial reviews of the game were positive, recent reviews on sites such as Steam have been mixed.

The game recently came out with a new expansion pack titled ARK: Genesis, which puts players into a simulated world. Split into two parts, Genesis Part 1 originally came out on February 25, 2020, and added five entirely new biomes, creatures, and resources to the game. The latest and last expansion will reportedly conclude the story of ARK: Survival Evolved and tie it into the sequel, Ark II, which is slated to release in 2022 according to Microsoft.

Additionally, Genesis Part 2 will also introduce Doctor Who actor David Tennant as the voice of Sir Edmund Rockwell, and Dora and the Lost City of Gold star Madeleine Madden as the voice of AI companion HLN-A. The new expansion takes place on a massive ship traveling through space and introduces new features as well as new Explorer Notes, which give further insight into the lore of the game. The upcoming expansion will be available on June 2, 2021.

ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition is immediately available for the PlayStation 4, and includes the base game ARK: Survival Evolved as well as the Scorched Earth, Aberration, Extinction, Genesis Part 1 expansion packs, and the upcoming Genesis Part 2 expansion pack. It’s available for the limited-time promotional pricing of $59.99.

[Source: Gamespress]