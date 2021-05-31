Conan Exiles has released a new expansion titled Isle of Siptah, which adds new points of interest, NPC factions, and a new religion to the open-world survival game. The game’s first major expansion is currently available on PS4 and PS5. The game adds dozens of new dungeons to explore and monsters to kill in a brand new island map and even a giant summonable spider god that will serve as the perfect counter to any arachnophobic rival clans.

Isle of Siptah was previously launched via early access on Steam for PCs, back in September 2020. During this time, the expansion underwent numerous tweaks and improvements through player feedback. Project Director Scott Junior stated that the player feedback resulted in a “massive and vibrant island, with loads to explore, and more freedom to pursue the objectives you enjoy the most.”

Siptah features many new locations, the most prominent being the Tower of Siptah. The tower itself is surrounded by a large, powerful storm that spawns dark creatures. Other locations, such as a friendly NPC town in the north, as well as various NPC camps around the island, give plenty of content for both veteran and newcomer players to enjoy.

Elder vault dungeons are also a new feature to the island, of which there are a total of 14 on the map. While it’s recommended that characters reach level 60 before entering, these locations give some decent loot for players who are brave enough to journey inside. Among this loot is a new resource called “Eldarium”, which will allow players to craft new Eldarium weapons and armor sets. Additionally, Isle of Siptah has also added new Salvager and Stormglass architecture for players to use in base building.

Funcom has also released a launch trailer for the new expansion, which gives a glimpse at some of the new content added. You can check it out below:

Conan Exiles and the Isle of Siptah expansion are both currently available on the PS4 and PS5. If you’re interested in more information, you can also check out our PS4 review of the game.

[Source: Gamespot, Funcom Press Release]