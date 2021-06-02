Black Desert, the MMORPG from developer Pearl Abyss, has been going strong since its initial launch on PC back in 2014. The game features a fun combat style and sandbox-oriented gameplay. A new first is coming though. A new dungeon called Atoraxxion has been revealed, bringing the first co-op dungeon to the game later this summer.

This new dungeon will require players to band together to solve various puzzles scattered about, face off against different combinations of Ancient Weapons, and make their way through special hurdles throughout the dungeon. The dungeon is so big though that the developer has stated it’s almost comparable to an entire region.

Atoraxxion is divided into four parts and will be released as such, with the order being Desert, Ocean, Canyon, and Forest. With each part’s release, the dungeon will increase in difficulty and each server or platform will also see varying degrees of difficulty. For example, players on consoles will receive the normal level of difficulty, while those on fast-growth Elvia Realm servers will be able to try it at enhanced levels.

Along with the news of Atoraxxion, a new trailer and screenshots were released, which you can view below. It seems to focus mainly on the upcoming first part, Desert, with a small teaser for future parts of the dungeon to come later. You can also read our thoughts on Black Desert in our 2019 review.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Click through the gallery below to see assorted screenshots from the new update.

Black Desert Getting it's First Co-op Dungeon, Atoraxxion WATCH GALLERY

Are you currently playing Black Desert and if so, are you excited to check this out? Grab your co-op buddy and head to the comments below to let us know.