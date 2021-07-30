Since Crimson Desert was revealed at The Game Awards 2020, we’ve heard very little about the single-player title. Developer Pearl Abyss has now released an update to players and it isn’t all good news—the game has been delayed so the team has more time to add new ideas to the game.

Crimson Desert is a follow up to the developer’s successful MMORPG Black Desert Online. The open world action-adventure will be geared more at single players although it will have some form of multiplayer functionality. This means the game will no longer be hitting its late 2021 release window. For now we’re not entirely sure when the game will be released but you can read the developer’s full statement below:

Since Crimson Desert’s gameplay trailer reveal last year, the response we received from the community has been a huge source of encouragement for our team. We would like to thank you for the amazing support and enthusiasm you’ve shown for our reveal. We are currently hard at work developing Crimson Desert, which is rapidly evolving with new adventures and exciting experiences. However, we have decided that we need to dedicate more time to adding new ideas for an even deeper, more enriching game. Therefore, in order to create the best possible experience, all the while ensuring the health and safety of everyone involved in delivering the game, we have decided to delay Crimson Desert’s release. We will provide an updated schedule in the future. Thank you for your ongoing support. We wish you and your loved ones the best of health, and we’ll keep working hard so that we can meet all of you soon in Pywel.

While Black Desert Online has been released on PlayStation 4, and is playable on PlayStation 5 through backwards compatibility, platforms have not yet been announced for Crimson Desert beyond “console and PC.” As always, we’ll be sure to let you know more as we get it.

[Source: Twitter]