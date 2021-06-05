Bloober Team’s psychological horror game, The Medium, has been rated for the PlayStation 5.

As spotted by Gematsu, the rating appeared on Europe’s Entertainment Software Rating Board’s website. The Medium, which released in January this year, is currently console exclusive to the Xbox Series X/S and is also available on PC.

Earlier this year, Bloober Team was asked to comment on the possibility of releasing The Medium on the PS5, to which the developer said that it was only focused on Xbox and PC at the time. However, the studio didn’t rule the possibility out, and many pointed out that a similar statement was made about 2019’s Blair Witch, which ended up releasing on the PS4 just four months after its Xbox and PC release.

The Medium released to mixed reviews. An official overview of the title is as follows:

Become a medium living in two different worlds: the real one and the spirit one. Haunted by the vision of a child’s murder, you travel to an abandoned hotel resort, which many years ago became the stage of an unthinkable tragedy. There you begin your search for difficult answers. As a medium with access to both worlds, you have a wider perspective and can see more clearly that there’s no one simple truth to what others perceive. Nothing is what it seems, everything has another side. The Medium features a “dual” soundtrack by Bloober Team’s Arkadiusz Reikowski and legendary composer Akira Yamaoka of Silent Hill fame.

We’ll update our readers when an official announcement is made.

[Source: ESRB via Gematsu]