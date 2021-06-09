The Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part 1 Update is finally here and has added tons of new content to both PC and console versions of the game. Some of the new additions include new Goat and Axolotl mobs, Copper Ore, and dozens of new blocks as well as a new and improved cave biome. Mojang has also released a cute launch trailer for the update, featuring a ram-happy goat that showcases all of the major additions to the game.

The goat is a new mob that will spawn in the mountain biome, which is a new location that will feature high peaks and powdery snow that players can sink into. Unfortunately, the mountain biome has not yet been added to the game due to COVID-19 restrictions forcing Mojang to split the update into two separate parts. However, Mojang has stated that it will release the second update later this year, which will feature huge overhauls around how the world generation works.

Axolotls can be found in underground cave biomes, and are amphibious predators that can actually help the player in fights. Players will be able to scoop up the axolotl by using a bucket and deploy the cute little beast later during underwater fights.

Players can also find the new Copper ore resource in veins generated across the world. Just like their real-life counterparts, Copper blocks will also slowly rust over time, turning into a bluish-green hue. If you want to keep them pristine — or conversely, keep them in their rusted form — players can also wax the blocks to seal them in their current state. Additionally, you can aslo craft lighting rods using this new resource, and help keep your wooden structures safe from burning up during lightning storms.

These, of course, are just a few of the dozens of new blocks, mobs, and content that Mojang has added to the game. If you’d like to read more, Mojang has released the entire list of new additions to the game on their official website.

You can also check out the announcement trailer below:

In other Minecraft news, the new Minecraft movie is also planning to release in 2022. Minecraft Dungeons, a dungeon-crawler spinoff title, was also released for the PlayStation 4 in May 2020. The new Caves & Cliffs Part 1 update is immediately available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

