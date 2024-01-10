Minecraft Legends Content Updates End With Snow vs Snouts

Mojang Studios has announced that Minecraft Legends content updates have come to an end. The last free content addition will be the final Lost Legend: Snow vs Snouts. The good news is that there’s one last freebie skin to claim from the Minecraft Legends Marketplace, which is a thank-you from the development team.

Minecraft Legends servers will remain open

No functionalities or features will be removed from Minecraft Legends, though content updates have ended. PvP and co-op modes will continue to be functional, and none of the servers will be closed. Mojang will continue to offer technical support, while all of the existing Lost Legends challenges will continue to be available.

The Lost Legends are a series of nine free monthly challenges that reward players with skins if completed successfully. Snow vs Snouts was the final Lost Legend challenge, and introduced a new combat style to the game. By using an enhanced version of the redstone launcher, piglin bases can be destroyed from a significant distance. The catch is that players have no control over their mobs, nor can they build structures. The reward for completion is the Snow Guardian hero skin.

Now that Mojang is satisfied it has “listened to community feedback and implemented a series of changes and tweaks to make the game better”, the studio will “take a step back from development.” The company’s future plans are yet to be revealed, although it did say it was “going to continue exploring the types of games we’re passionate about and bringing new experiences to the Minecraft universe”.

Mojang does leave behind one final parting gift in the form of the free Bright-Eyed Hero skin, which is now available from the Minecraft Legends Marketplace. The team also thanked players “for following along this heroic journey and helping us make Minecraft Legends the game it is today.”