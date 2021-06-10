Today’s Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live stream revealed the upcoming season for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. After the rescue of Adler from Verdansk, Stitch’s use of the numbers program heats up as the villainous crew looks to bring the sky down, quite literally. They are dropping satellites from orbit, creating an entirely new threat that needs to be dealt with. These themes will encompass Black Ops Cold War and Warzone for exciting new game modes, maps, story developments, and more.

Check out the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Warzone Season Four trailer below.

New maps Collateral, Amsterdam, and the returning Hijacked are all shown. Warzone’s Verdansk will also see some changes as the satellites come crashing down. And of course, Zombies players aren’t left in the dark. Players will be able to take on the rotting dead in all new ways, with the Season Four trailer offering just a brief tease of what’s to come. Treyarch previously promised a new round-based map in Season Four.

Expect additional intel on what’s coming in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Warzone Season Four on Monday June 14th. We should get a full roadmap, Battle Pass unveiling, and more on that date, just ahead of the launch of the free seasonal update.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Warzone Season Four is set to launch in just a week on June 17th. To close out Season Three, Treyarch and Raven are offering Double XP and Double Battle Pass XP over the weekend until June 14th to help people hit Prestige Master and complete their Battle Passes before the season is done.

