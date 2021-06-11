PM Studios and Endflame have released a trailer revealing their upcoming game Ikai. This new psychological horror game, set in feudal Japan, brings dark Japanese folklore to life on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Switch later this October.

In Ikai, you are placed in a first-person game as a defenseless character named Naoko, whose only means of protecting themselves is to ward off the demons with mystical kanji. So no swords or guns for you today! Players will have to be silent and sneak around the evil demons or just run away while solving puzzles, drawing protective seals and exploring a feudal Shinto shrine to uncover the story of Naoko.

Along with the game announcement, there is a short trailer released by PM Studios to hopefully get you in the mood to be scared.

At just 30 seconds, the trailer showcases a few of the game’s environments, some ghostly arms reaching through walls in a hallway, spiders, and someone in the dark shattering. It definitely seems like there’s plenty of mystery here. The description of the game follows:

Ikai embodies the spirit of the classical psychological horror genre with a defenseless main character incapable of attacking the evil creatures. However, it explores a new sense of horror by making the player face the threats directly neither fleeing nor attacking. Every mechanic of the game is meant to raise this relatable feeling of helplessness and create a tense atmosphere. The slow, precise and natural movements as a way of interaction resemble real life’s to foster immersion in the uncanny world of Ikai.

Ikai brings Japanese Folklore to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 WATCH GALLERY

Ikai is set to release in October 2021 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, along with PC and Nintendo Switch. Do you think you have what it takes to take on these demons? Let us know in the comments way way way way down below.