Housemarque has released patch notes for Returnal update 1.4.0, which is scheduled to go live on Monday, June 14th. The update comes with a lengthy list of improvements, some of which should make the game’s Platinum a little less frustrating.

Patch notes are as follows:

Highlights:

Platinum: Added support for replaying certain Act 1 & Act 2 Trophies

Platinum: Added support to retroactively award Trophies which cannot be replayed

Platinum: Added additional locations for Scout Logs 9, 34, 35 & 46 to appear more often

Platinum: Fixed an issue where 1 Cipher was sometimes unobtainable for Biome Survey Trophies

Platinum: Fixed an issue where some Activity Cards displayed an incorrect count

UI: HUD labels for items are now hidden when Selene is firing a weapon

UI: Fixed an issue where 2 actions could be mapped to a single button after switching controller presets

Cinematics: Fixed a rare audio sync issue in the secret ending

Audio: General mix improvements across the experience

Audio: Improved surround sound setup support across the experience

Audio: Added more DualSense haptics across cinematic moments for deeper immersion

Audio: Added DualSense haptics when using the Icarian Grapnel

Audio: Improved the dynamic range recommendations system

Audio: Allow users to override the dynamic range recommendations

Audio: Allow users to change audio output from the game menu

Game Balance:

Balance: Various bug fixes to certain artifacts, parasites, consumables, and when certain malfunctions can occur in the early parts of the game

Balance: Players no longer receive parasites as rewards when players avenge their corpses

Balance: Enemies, Weapons, and Bosses – difficulty adjustments in all Biomes for a more balanced gameplay experience

Misc Bug-fixes:

Fixed an issue where Hyperion may drop the Key out of reach

Fixed an issue where Ophion may become invisible if the player uses a Reconstructor during the fight

Fixed weapons not being found in Biomes after scanning but not collecting them

Fixed an issue where Selene could jump impossibly long distances

Fixed multiple issues where Selene may become trapped in a room

Fixed a rare freezing issue when teleporting in Crimson Wastes

Fixed occasional frame rate drops when using the Electropylon Driver

Performance improvements, crash fixes, and multiple minor bug fixes

[Source: Housemarque]