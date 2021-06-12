Developer 1047 Games has announced that its free-to-play multiplayer shooter, Splitgate, will release on July 27th for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The game, which first released on PC in 2019, will feature cross-play across all platforms.

Inspired by games like Portal and Halo, Splitgate features sci-fi combat in arenas where players can create portals and shoot through them. 1047 Games has specifically designed Splitgate for veteran FPS players and newcomers alike, making it easy to pick up but requiring effort to master.

Splitgate features both casual and competitive modes, over 20 maps, and different settings and play styles. An official overview via Steam is as follows:

Splitgate: Arena Warfare is a fast-paced multiplayer shooter that uses player-controlled portals to create a new dimension of arena combat. Evoking memories of the most revered shooters of the past two decades, Splitgate: Arena Warfare embraces the classic and familiar feel of close-quarters combat while adding a multi-dimensional twist that adds a never-before-seen spatial wrinkle to the arena shooter setting. Battle against up to 10 friends in online multiplayer or refine your skills versus formidable AI. Splitgate: Arena Warfare is designed to be equally accessible to both first-time and veteran FPS players, with an unlimited skill cap that will take players hundreds of hours to refine and master. Splitgate is built in Unreal Engine 4 by 1047 Games, a passionate group of Halo fans whose experience and love for the genre transcends the typical development team.

Check out an official announcement trailer and gameplay video below.





[Source: IGN]