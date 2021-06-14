Originally revealed in February of this year for the PC, Tasomachi: Behind the Twilight has now decided to shine on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch at an unpsecified date in 2021. Developed by Orbital Express and released on Steam back in April, Tasomachi: Behind the Twilight takes players to an Eastern fantasy world where they must unravel the mysteries of the Nezu tribe.

Players will take on the role of a young girl named Yukumo, who must explore a mysterious town and collect items to be used in repairing her damaged airship. However upon landing in the town, she notices that it’s covered in a fog and it’s up to her to clear out the fog and revive the town altogether. The game is all about exploring this beautiful world at your leisure, with no time crunch put on players, just you and the world you unlock.

For a look at the world in Tasomachi: Behind the Twilight, please check out the trailer below. The trailer is from April, but it still gives you a clear look at the game.

Do you plan on picking up Tasomachi: Behind the Twilight when it releases for consoles? Have you already played the PC version of the game? What do you think of it? Please clear the fog below and let us know in the comments.

Tasomachi: Behind the Twilight releases on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch at some point in 2021.