Today’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update 1.2.2 comes with a lengthy changelog, which includes a new Mastery Challenge game mode, River Raids improvements, and new skills.

Highlights are as follows:

NEW CONTENT

Ostara Season: Mastery Challenge Game Mode

We added in-game support for Mastery Challenge.

A Master of an ancient art sends you on a Quest to prove your might through trials that will transcend the rules of reality. Trial of the Bear = Test your strength (combat) Trial of the Wolf = Test your marksmanship (range) Trial of the Raven = Test your guile (stealth)

Unlock unique rewards, that will both show your Mastery and give you more options in combat.

Numerous shrines are hidden in the world, each home to 3 trials.

To access Mastery Challenge you must be at least Power Level 221 and have completed the Uninvited Guests main quest after reporting on Grantebridgescire and Ledecestrescire.

River Raids Refresh

Upped the stakes: rivers at higher alert levels will have increased rewards.

Balanced Jomsvikings’ attack power to better match their rank.

Wayland’s armor will be available to buy in Vagn’s Store using Foreign cargo.

New Skills

Mounted Archer = Eivor can use their bow ability while mounted.

Shield Master = Eivor automatically rotates to block incoming attacks by holding up their shield.

Unstoppable = While in combat, Eivor’s sprint becomes unblockable and knocks enemies back at the cost of stamina.

Game Improvements

Miscellaneous

Increased the rune list cap from 100 to 300 so that all runes are being displayed in the inventory.

Purchased Map packs will now display relevant icons in Ireland.

Addressed an issue causing the Blacksmith Hammer to disappear after TU 1.2.0.

Addressed an issue that caused the Photo Mode UI from disappearing on Xbox.

Addressed an issue that caused Settlement pets to disappear after A Dog’s Rescue.

Balancing

Addressed an issue that caused weapon stats not to update after equipping Greatsword Training (bear) stat from the skill tree.

Addressed an issue that caused Feign Death to not work properly.

Addressed an issue that prevented stats from updating after equipping Remedy or Antidote runes on any gear set. *I guess you could say we remedied the remedy*

Addressed an issue that caused Ullr’s Bow ability damage bonus not to work properly.

Addressed an issue that prevented Sinner Skull’s perk to activate properly.

Addressed an issue that caused Raider Axe’s perk not to reset on heavy hit.

Addressed an issue that prevented Briton Shield’s perk to restore more than 10% health on parry.

Addressed an issue that allowed enemies to block shoulder bash with parries.

Addressed an issue where enemies wouldn’t react to Battlecry during assaults.

Addressed various minor balancing issues.

Wrath of the Druids – Expansion 1

Addressed several combat issues with The Cost of Betrayal quest.

Addressed an issue with Into the Fog that caused the second Follow the Puca tracks objective marker to disappear from the map/compass.

Addressed an issue with Snaring Thorstein that prevented the player from interacting with the NPC.

Addressed an issue causing a brief freeze at the beginning of The Cost of Betrayal quest.

Addressed an issue keeping the Gae Bolg finisher attack from triggering the weapon’s perk.

Addressed an issue during Blood Bond causing the objective to update without being completed.

Addressed an issue preventing the Into the Fog quest from updating under certain circumstances.

Addressed an issue in Blood Bond keeping the wolfhound master from attacking under specific conditions.

Addressed an issue where the last enemy may be unkillable as they may spawn inside a rock in the Into the Fog quest.

Addressed an issue allowing Eivor to fast travel during the quest Courting the Kings.

Addressed an issue telling players, You Must Be Anonymous, during An Eye for an Eye quest.

Addressed an issue causing the wrong quest to be tracked after loading a main quest save.

Addressed an issue preventing autosaves before the Puca fight in the Into the Fog quest.

Addressed an issue preventing the counter quest from updating when obtaining cargo in the Rathdown Build Up quest.

Addressed an issue in the Into the Fog quest allowing players to defeat the Puca before the fight in Lackanscaul.

Addressed an issue allowing animals to ignore the smoke bomb arrow ability.

Addressed an issue where Killing all Children of Danu would not give the necessary shards.

Addressed an issue where Barid and Ciara would not go to Flann’s coronation.

Addressed an issue related to Ciara not spawning after the battle in Foothold in Connacht.

Addressed an issue that caused controllers to rumble permanently (with dirt FX on Eivor’s feet). *Let’s get ready to NOT rumble*

For the full list of fixes, head over to Ubisoft‘s Reddit post.