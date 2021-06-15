Orcs Must Die 3, the latest title in the Orcs Must Die! series, is coming to the PS4 and PS5 via backward compatibility on July 23, 2021. Developer Robot Entertainment has also opened pre-orders for the game, though the PlayStation Store page is still not available yet. According to the Steam store page, the game will cost $29.99, and the price is expected to be the same on the PSN. A native PS5 version is also in the works, but it’s coming at a later date.

Additionally, Robot Entertainment is adding a new game mode titled “War Scenarios,” where players can battle against large hordes of orcs. This game mode will feature War Scenario-only traps, such as “Mega Boom Barrel Launchers” and “Giant Flip Traps”. Orcs Must Die! 3‘s story takes place over 20 years after the events of the previous mainline game, Orcs Must Die! 2. Another new game mode titled Scramble also pits players against orcs that evolve, increasing the difficulty as the player gains access to new buffs.

The tower defense title originally released as a timed exclusive for the Google Stadia in 2020. The exclusivity deal was made after Robot Entertainment fell into financial struggles, after the failure of the free-to-play multiplayer Orcs Must Die: Unchained. Along with Hero Academy and Hero Academy 2, the game’s servers were eventually taken offline in 2019. Things were looking pretty bleak for the franchise until Google agreed the finance and publish the game under its Stadia Games and Entertainment division. In return, Robot Entertainment agreed that the game would release exclusively for the Google Stadia for one year.

Now that that one year exclusivity deal is done, fans will finally be able to enjoy the full game in addition to entirely new content. On the topic of next-gen releases, the studio has confirmed that a PS5 version will release “at a later date” in order to “do it right”. However, they have stated that owners of the PS4 version can upgrade to the PS5 version for free when it does release.

You can check out the official Orcs Must Die 3 PS4 announcement trailer below:

Orcs Must Die! 3 will launch for the PS4 and PS5 via backward compatibility on July 23, 2021. A native PS5 version is coming later, with a free upgrade from the PS4 version.

[Source: YouTube, 9to5Google]