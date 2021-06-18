Amazon Prime Day is coming on June 21-22 (I guess that’s Prime Days, then?), and we’re getting ready to help you find all the best gaming-related deals from the shopping extravaganza event of the year.

Amazon is already beginning to post pre-Prime Day deals ahead of next week’s event, which you can find over at the Prime Day hub. So far there aren’t many gaming-related deals except a 10% back offer on select LG and Sony TVs when using the Prime Card.

Previous years have been lighter on gaming deals, but this year we’ve already got a look into some big discounts on accessories, including a bunch of SteelSeries products like headsets, gaming mice and keyboards, and controllers.

Arctis 5 Gaming Headset – Black : $69.99 (Normally $99.99)

Rival 650 Wireless Gaming Mouse : $79.99 (Normally $119.99)

Apex Pro Gaming Keyboard : $169.99 (Normally $199.99)

QcK Prism 3XL Gaming Surface : $69.99 (Normally $99.99)

Rival 3 Wireless Gaming Mouse : $39.99 (Normally $49.99)

Apex 7 (Red Switch) Gaming Keyboard : $127.99 (Normally $159.99)

Rival 600 Gaming Mouse : $71.99 (Normally $89.99)

Sensei 310 Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse : $37.49 (Normally $49.99)

Stratus Duo Wireless Gaming Controller : $35.15 (Normally $59.99)

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard : $152.99 (Normally $179.99)

SteelSeries Nimbus+ Bluetooth : $58.99 (Normally $69.95)

Arctis 3 Console PS5 Headset : $48.99 (Normally $69.99)

Arctis 1 Wired Xbox Headset: $34.99 (Normally $49.99)

These deals will be live on the SteelSeries page once Amazon Prime Day kicks off on the 21st.

Previous years’ Prime Day events have featured assorted deals on games, so if you’ve been waiting to pick something up, it’s worth checking back next week to see what’s included. While we’re unlikely to see any discounts on new-gen consoles, accessories, or games, we expect this year to really start clearing inventory of last-gen products.

What are you hoping will end up on sale in this year’s Amazon Prime Day video game deals? Do you usually hunt for deals when Prime Day comes around? Let us know in the comments below, and stay tuned for our curated Amazon Prime Day video game deals guide coming next week.

Amazon Prime Day will take place on June 21 and 22.