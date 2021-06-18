Treyarch and Raven Software need little reason to have bonus XP weekends at this point, but that doesn’t seem to stop them. Both Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone are having double XP and double weapon XP weekends from now until 10am PT on June 21, partly in celebration of Father’s Day in many regions, but also to kick off the first weekend of Season Four.

The weekend is in celebration of the start of Season Four in both games, which launched yesterday, June 17. Both titles got a new operator known as Jackal (part of the Battle Pass) and a new Hand Cannon scorestreak, which has proven to be ridiculously powerful against players, vehicles, and other scorestreaks. There are four new Prestige Levels to achieve and three new weapons to earn – C58, MG 82, and Nail Gun – for which the bonus weekend is a perfect opportunity to make progress towards levelling those up. The new Ground Fall event has also begun, offering unique rewards for completing challenges and objectives related to the fall of the satellites.

Warzone also received satellite crash sites and mysterious red doors as new points of interest on the map, as well as a new Gulag based on the Hijacked map. Die Hard’s Nakatomi Plaza underwent new management and was renamed to Downtown Tower, remaining in the game, while the Dirt Bike became a new way of getting around the map. Finally, the new Verdansk Resurgence Mini game mode was launched.

Black Ops Cold War got three new multiplayer maps: Collateral for 6v6 and 12v12, Black Ops 2’s Hijacked for 6v6, and Amsterdam for 2v2 and 3v3. One in the Chamber and Multi-Team: Sat Link are the two new game modes to join the multiplayer rotation. For Zombies, there’s the new Zoo Outbreak region and Operation Excision Outbreak quest, which is a prologue into the next round-based map, Mauer der Toten.

The games’ roadmap shows further content to come throughout the season, including new Operators, weapons, game modes, and maps. There will also likely be future bonus weekends throughout the season featuring more double XP and double weapon XP, and perhaps even bonus Battle Pass XP. For now, players can make use of the current bonuses until 10am PT on June 21.

