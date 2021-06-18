Call of Duty Warzone Finally Gets a 120 FPS Mode on PS5

With the start of Season 4, Call of Duty Warzone is now finally available to play in 120 fps mode on the PS5. The information was revealed previously in the patch notes for the new Season Four update. The game will require an HDMI 2.1 cord to play at 120 fps (though some have reported success using an HDMI 2.0 cable as well) and can be applied in the PS5’s system settings. Developers Infinity Ward and Raven Software rolled out 120 fps mode for Xbox Series X|S consoles back in November 2020, over seven months ago.

To play in 120 fps mode, players will first have to download the Season Four update, which is 11GB on both PS4 and PS5 (Warzone is still just a native PS4 application being played in backwards compatibility on the PS5)..After doing so, players can then go to the PS5’s system settings and then into Screen and Video options. There, select Video Output, and enable 120Hz Output to Automatic. Then go back to settings, go to Saved Data and Game/App Settings, and finally change the Game Presets to Performance Mode.

Xbox consoles reportedly got the update seven months ahead of PS5, during a patch back in November 2020. However, Infinity Ward did not announce the addition of a 120 fps mode even in that week’s patch notes. According to Rocket League dev Psyonix, the reason behind the delay for PS5 could be in how the consoles handle backwards compatibility. Where Xbox Series X|S only requires a minor patch to enable 120 fps, Psyonix states that “enabling it on PS5 requires a full native port” due to how the console implements backwards compatibility. Curiously, however, something must have changed, because Warzone still doesn’t have a full native PS5 port while taking advantage of the new higher framerate capabilities.

In other news, the Season Four update has added loads of new content to Call of Duty: Warzone, including new multiplayer maps, modes, weapons, vehicles, and a new Zombies mode Easter egg quest. Three new operators are also available; one via the Battle Pass and two from the season’s Premium bundles.

The Season Four update is immediately available on PS4 and PS5. You can check out the full list of changes and additions in our article.

[Source: IGN]