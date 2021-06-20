Naughty Dog‘s hit title The Last of Us Part II has turned one, and Sony is celebrating the occasion with a new range of official merchandise that includes new, limited-edition Ellie and Abby statues.

The Ellie statue, which depicts her angrily holding a machete, is up for preorder via PlayStation Gear. It costs $529.99 and is expected to ship in December 2021. Dimensions are: Height: 41cm (16″) Length: 33cm (13″) Width: 33cm (13″) Weight: 6.1kg (13.3lbs).

“In-game files were used in creating Ellie,” reads an official description. “And she stands approximately 16” tall (i.e. 1:4 scale) from the bottom of the moss covered stone and dirt base to the top of her head. The Ellie statue is made using polystone resin and is skillfully hand-crafted and painted by artisans. The Ellie statue includes deluxe, full-color packaging, a hand-numbered base and a validation card.”

The Abby statue is available via Dark Horse, and shows the character holding a gun and a hammer. It’s up for preorder now and will cost you $199.99. Preorder cut-off date is July 30th, and the statue is expected to ship between January and March, 2022.

“Abby stands at 14” tall on a 10” diameter base, poised at the ready to settle old scores and protect those she loves,” reads Dark Horse’s description. “Meticulously crafted by the artists at Big Shot Toy Works and Level 52, and a follow-up to our massively popular (and sold out) Ellie with Bow Statue and Ellie with Machete Statuette, don’t let this limited-edition statue disappear into the wilderness!”

You can check out the rest of the merchandise over on the PlayStation Blog, which includes shirts, mugs, and much more.