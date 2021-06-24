BLUE BOX Game Studios official Twitter account has posted a new video introducing NUARE, an outsourcing studio that works with various game developers to create assets for video games. NUARE has previously worked with several triple-A game studios on their games, and quite a few from Sony’s own studios, including Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima, Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II, and even Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding.

Founder of NUARE Leo Enin states in the video that that BLUE BOX Game Studios’ CEO Hasan Kahraman “asked [them] to film a short introduction video” to explain the studio’s role in Abandoned‘s development. He explains that they are all “real people with names” that are working hard to bring people the “best possible experience.” This is to further help debunk the recent rumors that were swirling around BLUE BOX and Abandoned being a ruse for Kojima and Silent Hill.

A message from NUARE (outsourcing studio) pic.twitter.com/RXMMYFaYGG — BLUE BOX Game Studios (@BBGameStudios) June 23, 2021

Enin further explains that the Ontario-based NUARE Studio is made up of “over 70 industry professionals” that have worked on different triple-A titles and with many companies. Specifically, the company specializes in making art assets for these companies to use in their games. A list of past projects and partnered companies is available on the studio’s website. Enin finishes the video by stating that the studio is “excited to work with [their] friends from BLUE BOX [Game] Studios on their new game project.”

The internet erupted with conspiracy theories last week on whether or not BLUE BOX Game Studios was actually a fake studio created by Hideo Kojima to hide the development of a new Silent Hill title. However, BLUE BOX’s own Hasan Kahraman recently debunked those claims in a video message posted a few days ago. While there are still many questions left unanswered about Abandoned and even more strange coincidences, confirmed information does not conclusively support the conspiracy theories, and BLUE BOX has been trying to distance itself from the Kojima and Silent Hill connections.

For now, people will have to wait another day until BLUE BOX Game Studios’ Abandoned trailer app releases for the PS5 on June 25, 2021. Whether the realtime trailers app offers answers or just brings up more questions remains to be seen.

[Source: Twitter, NUARE Studio Website]