Ziggurat Interactive has announced that it’s “restoring” and completing a previously unfinished Atari Jaguar CD FMV, American Hero, for unspecified consoles and PC. The game will release this summer.

“This lost gem is a true product of its time, complete with sleazy dives, lovely ladies, a brain-washing villain, and Golden Globe Award nominee Timothy Bottoms as the lead,” Ziggurat wrote in a press release. The company has tasked Empty Clip Studios to “reengineer” American Hero from scratch, and has tapped Timothy Bottoms to return to his starring role with new voiceovers that’ll complete the original script.

“With American Hero, we sought to balance conservation of the project’s original vision with editorial restoration wherever game assets were incomplete,” said Empty Clip Studios. “We feel that this was the best approach to resurrect the game and allow players a chance to experience a title that was never released to the public.”

An official overview of the game is as follows:

In American Hero, players take on the role of former American intelligence officer Jack on a mission to stop the malicious virologist Krueger who plans to unleash a sinister virus upon the Los Angeles water supply. Players will face spur-of-the-moment decisions that will help or hinder Jack as he tries to protect the only scientist who has the cure for this deadly pathogen.

Features include:

A fully realized Hollywood-level script with player directed plot and dialogue choices

A gritty, adult-oriented action story with violence and sex appeal

A unique, virtually seamless FMV format that plays smoothly like watching a film

The return of Hollywood actor Timothy Bottoms as Jack with newly recorded voiceover

Check out a trailer below.