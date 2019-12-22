The studio behind full motion video game, Erica, has said that the PlayStation 5‘s SSD will benefit developers in a magnitude of ways, and will give FMV developers the opportunity to push 4K.

Speaking to the PlayStation Magazine (via SegmentNext), Flavourworks co-founder and creative director Jack Attridge said:

I think the Playstation 5 SSD will be great for everybody. Because it just means you can load stuff quicker. People will feel that in terms of the speed of things. For live action that gives us the opportunity of just being able to do things in 4K, for instance.

Attridge’s comments echo various other developers’ thoughts on the PS5 SSD. Pixelnauts developer, Alex Golebiowski, recently said that load times “will never be the same.” According to Mark Cerny, the SSD will also help to reduce game and patch sizes.

Attridge added that Flavourworks’ next game is likely to release on the PS5.

Elsewhere in the interview, Attridge claimed that the best-looking console games are on the PS4 but it’s all down to art direction and how developers utilize the hardware. He explained:

The best-looking games in the world right now are on a PlayStation 4. That’s down to art direction, not power, you know, art directors and technical geniuses being able to squeeze more out of less.

We have yet to get our first look at the PS5 but 2020 is almost here so we won’t have to wait too long. In the meantime, you can check out some dev kits for the billionth time.

[Source: PlayStation Magazine issue 170 via SegmentNext]