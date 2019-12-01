PSLS  •  News  •  PS5 News, Rumors, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Take a Look at Not One but Two PlayStation 5 Dev Kits Because Why Not

We’ve shown you the PlayStation 5 dev kit patent, we’ve shown you a video showcasing the unit, but have you actually seen two PS5 dev kits sitting side by side on desks along with two DualShock controllers? Look no further! A photo shared by Twitter user Alcoholikaust (via Eurogamer) shows exactly that.

A “concise” explanation of where the photo came from:

Worth reiterating that a dev kit does not represent the commercial unit’s design. The final product may or may not borrow some ideas from this thing but we won’t know until an official reveal next year.

According to a Senior Editor at The Verge, the photo above is real. We also got an explanation for why the dev kit is V-shaped.

As for the controllers in the photo, some people have suggested that these are DualShock 5s but we can’t be sure. That said, a recent patent seems to suggest that the PS5 controller won’t be vastly different from the DualShock 4.

The PS5 is scheduled for release in 2020. Not long to go now!

[Source: Eurogamer]