In Wired’s PlayStation 5-centric article from this past October, the publication teased details about the still-unnamed DualShock 5. Most of the information outlined the controller’s key features. Yet, we did get word in the article that the controller looks a lot like the DualShock 4. Recently posted patent images seem to confirm the same. On the website for Japan’s patent office, a few pictures tease what appears to be the next DualShock, offering a slew of intriguing tidbits about what Sony may have in store for its next-gen gamepad.

According to Video Game Chronicle, the controller’s patent surfaced online earlier today. ResetEra users took the liberty of depicting the DualShock 4 and the new gamepad side by side (PS5 controller on the left, DualShock 4 on the right):

Overall the changes between the two appear somewhat minimal. The new controller is a tad beefier. In addition, its sticks look smaller, while the triggers seem to have slightly grown in size. Notably, the touchpad remains intact, as does the speaker beneath it. However, one major change appears evident. The light bar is gone. Also worthy of note are the inputs on the controller’s underside. Apparently, one space will serve as a spot for the controller’s built-in microphone. Another area on the underside will be dedicated to Sony’s adaption of USB-C for charging purposes.

The patent images offer little else in the way of concrete information. Still, thanks to the aforementioned Wired piece, it’s clear Sony intends to take things up a notch. For one, the new controller will utilize haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Haptics will offer a wider range of feedback than simple “vibration.” Therefore, controller feedback will feel different if a character is running through mud, compared to when they’re trekking along a sandy beach. Adaptive triggers are meant to provide different levels of resistance, meaning that pulling a trigger and drawing back a bow won’t offer the same experience.

The PlayStation 5 will hit store shelves on an unspecified date late in 2020.

[Source: Japan Patent Office via Video Games Chronicle, ResetEra]