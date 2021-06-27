CD Projekt RED has told fans not to expect a new Witcher game at next month’s WitcherCon.

On July 9th, the developer will be hosting a global digital event to celebrate The Witcher franchise in collaboration with streaming giant Netflix. The event will be livestreamed on both Netflix and CD Projekt RED’s YouTube and Twitch channels. What you can expect is behind-the-scenes looks and deep dives into the making of The Witcher games, Netflix series, and more.

The event will feature:

A variety of entertaining and interactive panels spotlighting the people who brought The Witcher to life in-game and on-screen.

Breaking news, exclusive behind the scenes and never-before-seen reveals from across The Witcher franchise.

Intimate looks into the creativity and production behind CD PROJEKT RED’s games, including the upcoming mobile game The Witcher: Monster Slayer, comic books and fan gear, AND Netflix’s live action series The Witcher plus merchandise, as well as the anime film Nightmare of the Wolf.

Expert explorations into the lore, legends, monsters and origins of the Continent.

“WitcherCon is an epic event for Witcher fans old and new, bringing together the worlds of The Witcher video games and the TV series,” reads a joint press release by Netflix and CD Projekt RED.

Full schedule will be revealed in due course, so stay tuned.

As for the next Witcher game, CD Projekt RED has said that it won’t begin work on its next AAA project(s) until at least 2022 because there’s still much work to be done on Cyberpunk 2077.

[Source: WitcherCon]