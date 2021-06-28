Following Cyberpunk 2077‘s reappearance on the PlayStation Store, CD Projekt RED has said that the game’s performance and stability have reached a “satisfactory” level.

This comment was made by Chief Executive Officer Adam Kiciński during a WSE Innovation Day conference, first reported by Polish website TVN247 (translation via Video Games Chronicle).

“We have reached a satisfying level in this regard,” Kiciński said. “We have also been working on improving the overall quality, which we are also quite happy about. Of course, we also removed bugs and visual glitches and we will continue to do that. Over time, we will also be introducing improvements to the general game systems that players have highlighted.”

CD Projekt RED has long said that Cyberpunk 2077‘s sales will see an improvement once it returns to the PlayStation Store. When asked if its recent relisting had an impact, vice president Piotr Nielubowicz said that it isn’t the company’s policy to announce sales figures unless it reaches specific milestones.

“We provide data when they reach milestones or accumulate to a specific amount,” he said. “Therefore, now we will not comment on these results after two days.”

Although Cyberpunk 2077 is back on the PlayStation Store, it comes with a pretty clear warning. Both CDPR and Sony have explicitly stated that PS4 users may continue to experience issues so it is advisable to play on the PS4 Pro and PS5 via backwards compatibility. A next-gen upgrade will become available sometime later this year and will be free for existing owners.

[Source: TVN24 via VGC]