SEGA has confirmed Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles, the video game based on the anime franchise Demon Slayer, will be released on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in the west. The title will be available at retail and digitally on October 15 worldwide.

Developer CyberConnect2 is responsible for the arena fighter. The game’s campaign is based on the “Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc” and “Mugen Train Arc” of the anime. Set during the Japanese Taisho period, Tanjiro is a young boy who sells charcoal to make ends meet. While he’s away, a demon attacks his family and kills everyone except his younger sister, Nezuko, who is turned into a demon instead. Tanjiro seeks revenge by becoming a demon slayer, killing the demon responsible and turning his sister into a human being once more. All of the characters will be voiced by the anime’s original English and Japanese voice actors.

Tanjiro will face many powerful demons that will test his skills. If players tire of those, though, the game will feature head-to-head battles that can be played locally or online as well as the campaign.

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles will be released physically and digitally as a standard edition, while there will also be a Digital Deluxe Edition too. The digital standard edition will include a custom theme for the PlayStation 4, a character unlock key, and two character avatars alongside the game. The Digital Deluxe Edition will include a custom theme for the PlayStation 4, four character unlock keys, 12 character avatars, three Butterfly Mansion costumes, and 8,000 Slayer Points as well as the game.

Pre-order bonuses will also vary depending on which version you choose to purchase. Pre-ordering at retail will offer the Kimetsu Academy Character Key (Tanjiro Kamado) and two avatars (Tanjiro Kamado & Nezuko Kamado) as a pre-order bonus. Pre-ordering digitally will offer two bonus character unlock keys and the Tanjiro Kamado (Final Selection) avatar. Those who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition will also get two days early access to the game before it is released worldwide on October 15.

[Source: SEGA]