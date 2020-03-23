Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Creators Are Making a Demon Slayer Game

In case your life wasn’t already anime enough: the next game from the creator of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is based on the mega-popular series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba for PlayStation 4. Before strong January sales for Kakarot around the world, developer CyberConnect2 was better known as “that studio that makes all of the Naruto games and Asura’s Wrath that one time.” Times change, and on the back of 1.5 million units of Kakarot sold in January, the Japanese developer is getting back to work with one of the most popular Shonen anime franchises around.

Announced by the publisher of the anime series Aniplex, the tentatively titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan appears to have inherited the incredible visuals of Kakarot, with a cel-shaded overtone that resembles that of Street Fighter IV. While no hard details of the actual gameplay have emerged, one can assume that CyberConnect2’s trademark beat-em-up combat style will play a role.

The story of Demon Slayer follows Tanjiro Kamado, a child in a feudal Japan setting who sets off on a path of revenge after the murder of his family and demonification of his younger sister, Nezuko. The popularity of Demon Slayer has risen since its 2018 release, with a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a prime slot on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim anime lineup. If you’re into swords, angst, and waifu demon girls spraying blood in every direction then the anime–and the upcoming game–might be your type of entertainment.

The production video alongside the Aniplex announcement revealed a 2021 release date for Japan. It’s hard to tell how much the shifting to a new console generation and that far out of publishing date will affect the buzz for the game, but there’s still plenty of reasons to be excited when CyberConnect 2 is involved.

[Source: Gematsu]