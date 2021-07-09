New gameplay footage of Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles was revealed at Sony’s State of Play, showcasing the various fighting styles of the series’ three main characters. The trailer takes place in the Tsuzumi Mansion Arc, with Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu facing off against the mansion’s three demons.

The Hinokami Chronicles is an upcoming 3D fighting game releasing for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on October 15, 2021. Cyberconnect2, the studio behind the Naruto: Ultimate Ninja series, is developing the game. There are a lot of gameplay elements that seem to overlap between the two series, and like Ultimate Ninja, players will be able to enjoy many story elements from the anime adaptation.

The gameplay trailer shows off one such instance, taking players to the Tsuzumi Mansion to save the lives of several children before demons devour them. Alongside the main character Tanjiro Kamado is fellow demon slayer Zenitsu Agatsuma, followed by Inosuke Hashibira. The trailer shows off part of Demon Slayer’s single-player Adventure Mode, which will let players experience the story of Demon Slayer up to the Mugen Train Arc.

PS Blog notes that Tanjiro has a “basic” skill set that is easy to control, whereas Zenitsu and Inosuke feature different strengths. Zenitsu, for example, will boast high speed and the ability to chain attacks through the use of his Lightning Breathing Technique. Inosuke, on the other hand, is an attack-focused character featuring charging skills that help keep him on the offensive.

Just like in the anime, the demon slayers face off against three demons each with a unique skillset and attacks. The final boss, in particular, can be seen throwing out various AoE attacks that are telegraphed through red markings on the ground. He is also capable of spinning the room around to disorient the player, making spatial awareness a must.

You can check out the official Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Gameplay trailer below:

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles releases on October 15, 2021.

[Source: PS Blog]