January 2020 was a huge month for the newly launched Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. In the United States, it was the bestselling game of the month, coming out ahead of heavy hitters like NBA 2K20, Grand Theft Auto V, and Modern Warfare. Its launch month sales are the third highest in series history, behind 2018’s Dragon Ball FighterZ and 2002’s Dragon Ball Z: Budokai. Despite that, it’s the only time in series history that a Dragon Ball game has been a month’s top bestseller in the United States.

Here’s a Twitter thread that breaks down January 2020’s video game sales, courtesy of NPD analyst Mat Piscatella:

US NPD SW – Jan 2020 Top 20 Sellers – Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot was January’s best-selling game. pic.twitter.com/4o2bUtLlnu — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) February 14, 2020

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot released in January 2020 and earned generally positive reviews from critics. Be sure to check out our own review, in which we praised it for its art, combat, and amount of content. During its first week on the market, it surpassed 1.5 million copies sold worldwide, with expectations of reaching 2 million by the year’s end. On the PS4, it ranked among January’s most downloaded games. Developer CyberConnect2 has already released multiple updates for Kakarot following its launch, with adjustments that make for a “fresh” experience.

Other bestsellers for the month include Modern Warfare at number 2, Madden NFL 20 at number 3, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order taking the fourth spot. These are many of the same games we’ve seen on bestseller lists for the past couple of months, continuing trajectories from their respective fall releases.

Here are the top 20 bestselling games of January 2020 in the United States:

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Madden NFL 20 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K20 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Mario Kart 8* Ring Fit Adventure Red Dead Redemption 2 Minecraft Pokemon Sword* Luigi’s Mansion 3* Star Wars: Battlefront II The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Need for Speed: Heat FIFA 20 Just Dance 2020 Mortal Kombat 11 Pokemon Shield*

Note that these sales stats are ranked by dollars earned, not copies sold. Also, keep in mind, Nintendo (still) doesn’t release digital sales information, which skews the positions of any titles that are also on the Switch.

[Source: NPD via Twitter]

