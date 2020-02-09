Bandai Namco Entertainment has announced that Dragon Ball FighterZ will be getting a number of updates, battle adjustments, and new features to offer players a “fresh” experience.

During the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour 2020 Finals, producer Tomoko Hiroki released a video message explaining one such system, the “Z Assist Select,” that’ll allow players to select a character’s Assist Attack.

At the Character Select Screen, players will be able to choose one of three Assist Attacks for their pick. The idea is to give players “new ways to connect combos and build strategies, giving users a broader way to enjoy fights.” The battle adjustments are also being made with the aim of encouraging players to try different characters.

“We wanted to avoid a situation where users had to choose a specific character just for their Z Assist, or just for their character size, and allow users to express and show more of their individuality with the characters they choose, and the way they fight,” explained Hiroki. “We are also planning to make adjustments that prevent one-sided games caused by specific powerful attacks and combinations, as well as adjustments that give users a chance to turn the tables, even if they only have one character left.”

Going forward, Bandai Namco hopes to make necessary adjustments during season 3. The developer wants to avoid making small changes and make “one big adjustment” instead. However, Hiroki added that nothing is set in stone yet and this will depend on the situation during the season.

Dragon Ball FigherZ is available for the PlayStation 4.

[Source: PS360HD2 (YouTube) via Gematsu]