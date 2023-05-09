Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC 16 Trailer Confirms Gohan Beast Release Date

The Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC 16 pack is set to arrive this week. It will include an iconic character, as well as one from the latest Dragon Ball movie.

When does Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC 16 come out?

The Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC 16 pack, officially noted as the second Hero of Justice DLC pack, will release on May 11, 2023. This bundle includes the “Beast” version of Gohan as well as Orange Piccolo, both from the 2022 movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The film saw Gohan transform into a much more powerful version of himself, and Piccolo into a stronger (not to mention oranger) version of himself.

Alongside the two new playable characters, a third — Piccolo (Power Awakening) — will also be included. A variety of new additional content will also be included in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2’s DLC 16, including:

Four new parallel quests

Two extra missions

A new stage

Five costumes and accessories

Seven new skills

Five super souls

15 loading screen illustrations.

The last DLC pack for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, the Hero of Justice 1 pack, included Gamma 1, Gamma 2, and Gohan (DBS Super Hero) as new playable characters. Also included werefour Parallel Quests, seven Skills, four costumes and accessories, five Super Souls, and 15 loading screen illustrations.