To say that Mortal Kombat is the most successful fighting game series in the United States might be a (fatal) understatement. After all, Mortal Kombat X is the best-selling PS4 fighting game in the country, followed by the recently released Mortal Kombat 11. But that’s not the only NetherRealm Studios game that’s taken the US audience by storm. Superhero fighting game Injustice 2 is the third best-selling fighting game in the United States, making a fitting trifecta of NetherRealm goodness at the top, followed by Dragon Ball FighterZ and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.

Recently, industry analyst guru Mat Piscatella of the NPD group took to Twitter to share some interesting video game sales stats for the United States. A Twitter user asked him to list the top-selling fighting games on PS4, which you can find below:

Twitter user @Jaded_Alyx asked about the top selling H2H Fighting games per platform. Mortal Kombat X tops both the PS4 and Xbox One lists, while Super Smash Bros. Ultimate leads on Switch. pic.twitter.com/R7nokT7qiM — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) November 27, 2019

Mortal Kombat X released in the spring of 2015, to critical praise. Even at the time, it was referred to as the biggest launch in the series’ history. And 2019’s Mortal Kombat 11 had similar success and was even the best-selling game of the year for quite some time (before titles like Call of Duty swept in and dethroned it).

Much of the list is also led by the popular Dragon Ball series, with Dragon Ball FighterZ taking the fourth spot, followed by Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. The gorgeous Dragon Ball FighterZ released in 2018 and instantly became a hit, partially due to its anime-accurate visuals and music.

Here are the top 5 best-selling PS4 fighting games in the United States:

Mortal Kombat X Mortal Kombat 11 Injustice 2 Dragon Ball FighterZ Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

What do you make of the PS4’s best-selling fighting games in the United States? Anything you expected to see there that missed the cut?

