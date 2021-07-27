Warner Bros. Games has announced that Mortal Kombat 11 has sold more than 12 million units worldwide. Total franchise sales have crossed 73 million units since its inception in 1992.

Mortal Kombat Mobile has separately reached 138 million downloads. In a press release, WB Games said that millions of people play Mortal Kombat games daily across console, PC, and mobile platforms. The series also boasts three theatrical films, animated movies, and television series.

“When Mortal Kombat launched nearly 30 years ago, I never dreamed it would grow into the franchise it is today with more than 73 million games sold,” said Ed Boon, Creative Director at NetherRealm Studios and Co-Creator of Mortal Kombat. “We have some of the most passionate fans in the world and we appreciate the support they have shown us over the years.”

Earlier this month, NetherRealm announced that after two years of supporting Mortal Kombat 11, work on the title has been wrapped up and the studio is now focusing on its next project. Speculation suggests that an Injustice game is up next, but rumors of a Marvel fighting game have been swirling as well.

The future of NetherRealm and its properties came under question when WB Games officially became part of Warner Bros. Discovery in June. Shortly afterwards, reports emerged that WB Games is looking to sell off NetherRealm, but a statement provided by the publisher debunked these claims.

“I can confirm NetherRealm Studios and TT Games will continue to remain a part of Warner Bros. Games, and all are included in the Warner Media Discovery merger,” a WB Games spokesperson said at the time.

We’ll update our readers when we have information about NetherRealm’s next project.