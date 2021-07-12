Over the weekend, reports emerged that Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment is looking to sell Mortal Kombat developer, NetherRealm Studios, and Lego developer, TT Games, following a complicated merger with Discovery. The report came from Windows Central’s Jez Corden, who claimed to have seen a document pertaining to the potential sale.

According to Corden, NetherRealm and TT are “among the studios” that WB wants to offload because they aren’t considered in the company’s “scope.” However, WB Games’ Remi Sklar has told TheGamer that both NetherRealm and TT will remain a part of the publisher.

“I can confirm NetherRealm Studios and TT Games will continue to remain a part of Warner Bros. Games, and all are included in the Warner Media Discovery merger,” reads the statement.

In early June, it was announced that WB Games will now be part of Warner Bros. Discovery, which is described as a “pure play content company.”

“Warner Bros. Discovery will aspire to be the most innovative, exciting and fun place to tell stories in the world – that is what the company will be about,” Discovery CEO David Zaslav said in a press release. “We love the new company’s name because it represents the combination of Warner Bros.’ fabled hundred year legacy of creative, authentic storytelling and taking bold risks to bring the most amazing stories to life, with Discovery’s global brand that has always stood brightly for integrity, innovation and inspiration. There are so many wonderful, creative and journalistic cultures that will make up the Warner Bros. Discovery family.”

It’s possible that the sale was in consideration at some point. For now, NetherRealm and TT are still part of WB.

[Source: TheGamer]