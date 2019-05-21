The NPD results for the month of April are in and there’s a lot to unpack. Most notably, Mortal Kombat 11 and Days Gone have sold very well, with the two topping the sales charts during their respective launch month. Do keep in mind, the NPD report covers the U.S. only.

Here are the best-selling PS4 games for the month of April:

Mortal Kombat 11 Days Gone MLB 19: The Show Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII NBA 2K19 Red Dead Redemption II Grand Theft Auto V Marvel’s Spider-Man

Despite the game’s divisive critical reception, Days Gone managed to take the number 2 spot for the month, surpassing titles like MLB 19: The Show and Tom Clancy’s The Division 2. It was wildly successful in other territories, too, as it topped the download charts in the EU and surpassed the sales of God of War in Japan.

But even more notable is the success of Mortal Kombat 11, which took the number 1 spot for the month of April, as well as landing in the number 2 spot for the entire year so far, following just behind Kingdom Hearts III. NetherRealm Studios knocked it out of the park with its latest release, as Mortal Kombat 11 has been met with universal critical and commercial success. In terms of it being the second best-selling game of the year, the game is at an advantage by being available across PS4, PC, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Nonetheless, it’s impressive to see how well it’s doing.

Below, you’ll find the best-selling games of 2019 year-to-date:

Kingdom Hearts III Mortal Kombat 11 Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Anthem Resident Evil 2 2019 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Red Dead Redemption II Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Jump Force MLB 19: The Show

[Source: NPD]