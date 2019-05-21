The NPD results for the month of April are in and there’s a lot to unpack. Most notably, Mortal Kombat 11 and Days Gone have sold very well, with the two topping the sales charts during their respective launch month. Do keep in mind, the NPD report covers the U.S. only.
Here are the best-selling PS4 games for the month of April:
Mortal Kombat 11
Days Gone
MLB 19: The Show
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII
NBA 2K19
Red Dead Redemption II
Grand Theft Auto V
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Despite the game’s divisive critical reception, Days Gone managed to take the number 2 spot for the month, surpassing titles like MLB 19: The Show and Tom Clancy’s The Division 2. It was wildly successful in other territories, too, as it topped the download charts in the EU and surpassed the sales of God of War in Japan.
But even more notable is the success of Mortal Kombat 11, which took the number 1 spot for the month of April, as well as landing in the number 2 spot for the entire year so far, following just behind Kingdom Hearts III. NetherRealm Studios knocked it out of the park with its latest release, as Mortal Kombat 11 has been met with universal critical and commercial success. In terms of it being the second best-selling game of the year, the game is at an advantage by being available across PS4, PC, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Nonetheless, it’s impressive to see how well it’s doing.
Below, you’ll find the best-selling games of 2019 year-to-date:
Kingdom Hearts III
Mortal Kombat 11
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
Anthem
Resident Evil 2 2019
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Red Dead Redemption II
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Jump Force
MLB 19: The Show
[Source: NPD]