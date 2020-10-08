No, this is not a drill. NetherRealm Studios has unveiled Kombat Pack 2 for Mortal Kombat 11. Fan-favorites such as Rain and Mileena are finally coming to the franchise’s latest entry. And the iconic Rambo will tag along for the ride, too. The new content goes live later this fall on November 17th. Existing fans can purchase Kombat Pack 2 on its own for $14.99. Meanwhile, those who have yet to pick up MK11 can buy MK11 Ultimate for $59.99. This upcoming collection will feature the main game, Kombat Packs 1 and 2, and the Aftermath Expansion. Preorders for Kombat Pack 2 and MK11 Ultimate are scheduled to open on October 15th.

See all three of MK11’s newest fighters in action in the reveal trailer below for Kombat Pack 2:

In a separate Twitter post regarding the reveal, Creative Director Ed Boon confirmed that Rambo is indeed voiced by Sylvester Stallone himself. (Speaking of Boon, here’s to hoping his Twitter mentions get a much needed break after the Mileena reveal.)

In addition to unveiling Kombat Pack 2, NetherRealm Studios unleashed details about its next-gen plans for MK11. All existing owners and new buyers will gain access to a free next-gen upgrade from PS4/Xbox One to PS5/Xbox Series X|S. The free update, which becomes available on November 17th, adds in visual enhancements, 4K capabilities, reduced load times, as well as cross-play and cross-gen multiplayer.

Mortal Kombat 11 originally launched in early 2019 on the PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms. Since then, the fighting title has moved an impressive eight million units worldwide.

