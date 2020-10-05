Mortal Kombat 11 has reached the staggering milestone of 8 million copies sold, and NetherRealm Studios’ Ed Boon is teasing even more to come. The franchise co-creator is teasing an announcement of “what’s next for MK11” sometime later this week.

After 8 million (and kounting) MK11 games sold we’re not done yet. Stay tuned to see what’s next for MK11 this week!#KombatKontinues — Ed Boon (@noobde) October 5, 2020

Boon touted the impressive sales figure before saying “we’re not done yet.” He then urges fans to stay tuned for announcement later this week, presumably sometime in the next four days or so. He finishes his tweet with the hashtag #KombatKontinues, lending evidence to this being a bigger announcement and update than a few kostumes or rotating in-game tower challenges. A recent leak seems to point to the 1995 Mortal Kombat movie actors doing some voice lines for something in the game. Boon also teased something back at the beginning of September, basically teasing a tease.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath released as an expansion to Mortal Kombat 11 earlier this year, bringing a whole new series of events following the konclusion of the main campaign. It came alongside a new update that added a number of new features, including friendships for every character and stage fatalities. Aftermath has also brought a few new costume packs in the months following its release.

It’s important to note that Boon specifically references MK11 here, so don’t expect a look at Mortal Kombat 12 or the next game from NetherRealm. Whether this will be a whole new paid expansion akin to Aftermath, another character pack, free content updates—or some blend of all three—remains to be seen.

Are you still playing Mortal Kombat 11? What do you hope this week’s Mortal Kombat 11 announcement is? Do you want to see more guest characters added this late in its life, or should NetherRealm wait for the inevitable next game to license other third-party characters? Let us know your thoughts in the komments below.