It’s possible more classic-inspired content will eventually make its way to Mortal Kombat 11. This is evidenced by a datamine leak that features voice work from the actors who starred in Mortal Kombat’s 1995 film adaptation.

Apparently, a video of the content appeared on YouTube a few days ago, but has since been removed. However, a Reddit user managed to screen-capture the footage and share it online. The video runs just under 50 seconds long, and features Raiden, Sonya Blade, and Johnny Cage delivering their own lines of pre-match banter. After each line, the character standing opposite them repeats the same exact banter, though the voices belong to members of the Mortal Kombat film’s 1995 cast. Christopher Lambert reprises his role as Raiden, Bridgette Wilson-Sampras is back as Sonya Blade, and Linden Ashby’s Johnny Cage is unmistakable. It all seems legitimate.

See the video below via Reddit:

Now the question is if this content will be released in-game and when. Apart from the video, there seems to be no hints that NetherRealm has plans for movie-specific content. Still, datamine leaks from MK11 have proven accurate in the past. Perhaps it’s just a matter of time before this particular bit of info becomes official.

MK11 is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms. Earlier this year, Mortal Kombat: 11 Aftermath released, introducing a brand-new story expansion. MK11: Aftermath Kollection arrived at the same time, packing in the base game and all of the post-launch DLC. Recent teases have hinted at additional content coming to the Aftermath expansion, but it’s unknown if the above leak has anything to do with what might be coming. Either way, it seems like we should be hearing from NetherRealm about more Mortal Kombat 11 content soon.

[Source: Reddit via Comicbook.com]