Dragon Ball: The Breakers Season 3 Release Date & Characters Revealed

Bandai Namco and developer Dimps announced on Tuesday that Dragon Ball: The Breakers Season 3 will launch on June 9, 2023, bringing a new Raider into the game amongst some other content for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC title.

What is included in Dragon Ball: The Breakers Season 3?

In a new trailer for Season 2 of Dragon Ball: The Breakers, Bandai Namco introduces The Ginyu Force as a new Raider into the game. Originally appearing in the Dragon Ball Z anime, the Ginyu Force was a group of special troops in the Frieza Force that were called upon to help defeat Vegeta. The trailer for the game showcases their iconic arrival to the world of Dragon Ball Z, with the group posing in a stylish fashion.

Check out the new trailer for Dragon Ball: The Breakers Season 3 below:

Alongside the Ginyu Force as the new Raiders, Season 3 of Dragon Ball: The Breakers will also include a variety of new Survivor Skins, including Dende and King Kai, which will be available in the in-game shop for TP Tokens.

Season 3 will also include a new Dragon Tier — the Battle Pass for the game — that players will be able to complete, which includes the Fortuneteller Baba Survivor Skin, amongst other items. A new map, “Snowy Mountain,” will also be included in the game with the update.

In Dragon Ball: The Breakers, players take on the role of either a “Survivor” or a “Raider.” Survivors — normal citizens who don’t have any superpowers whatsoever — are sucked through a portal and into a “Temporal Seam,” where matches take place.

There, they face off against the Raider, who will be played by some of the most infamous characters in all of Dragon Ball history, including Cell, Frieza, and Buu. The goal for the Raider is to defeat all seven of the Survivors, while the Survivors aim to escape by activating the “Super Time Machine.”